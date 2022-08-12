No room for communist activities to re-emerge in country

KUALA LUMPUR: Continuous monitoring by the Special Branch of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) on the activities and actions of followers of communism is seen to be able to curb its re-emergence in the country.

Former PDRM Special Branch E1M staff officer Datuk Abdullah Abdul Hamid said, however, it was impossible to prevent any individual from holding on to the ideology.

“I am confident there is no possibility for the matter (communist activities) to occur because it is monitored by the PDRM’s Special Branch. That is their job.

“But it’s important for this generation to understand that ideologies cannot be stopped. Anyone can read up on communism, just don’t profess it, teach it, influence others and take out guns to go against the government,” he reminded.

He said this when appearing as a panel member on the Bicara Perwira programme organised by Universiti Malaysia Pahang (UMP) in collaboration with PDRM titled “Pengorbanan Polis Menentang Pengganas Komunis” (Police Sacrifice in Fight Against Communist Terrorists) at the PDRM College here today.

Meanwhile, Deputy Inspector-General Tan Sri Razarudin Husain, while speaking at the programme, said that changes in the global economic landscape and also the development of technology required PDRM to strengthen its national security network according to the current situation.

In addition to conventional crimes, he said PDRM also faced new challenges of transnational crimes, such as money laundering, cybercrimes, human smuggling, encroachment by illegal immigrants, drugs and wild lifestyles.

“At the same time, the experience of handling unexpected threats involving health crises is surely the best guidance for PDRM to remain relevant in providing the best service as the country’s oldest law enforcement agency,” he said.

The other panellists in the programme included Senior Dean of the UMP College of Management and Humanities Assoc Prof Dr Hassan Ahmad and lawyer Ooi Suan Kim.-Bernama