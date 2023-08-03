No specific allocation for Perdana Leadership Foundation: Armizan

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has not provided any specific allocation to the Perdana Leadership Foundation (YKP), said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah, Sarawak Affairs and Special Functions) Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali.

In a reply published on the Parliament website, he said the foundation has had an ‘existing’ status in the Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM) until now.

“Based on its 2022 annual return, the type of business carried out by YKP is to research, document, disseminate and publicise the intellectual legacies of our past prime ministers and to develop, manage and operate a resource centre and library to achieve the objectives of the Foundation.

“In this regard, the government has not issued any specific allocation that was channelled to the Perdana Leadership Foundation,“ he said

He said this in response to a question from Datuk Seri Dr Ismail Abd Muttalib (PN-Maran) about the current status of YKP as it was found that the seventh prime minister was still using the YKP building, as well as how much the government spends on YKP every year.

To this, Armizan said this was because part of the building space was rented by the Prime Minister’s Department to be used as the former prime minister’s secretariat office.

“The provision of office space for the use of the former prime minister is in line with the eligibility of allowances and privileges for former prime ministers as provided under the Members of Parliament (Remuneration) Act 1980 (Act 237),” Armizan said. -Bernama