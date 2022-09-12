No sulphur dioxide found in ABC soy sauce samples: Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR: No samples of soy sauce products in this country, including ABC Sweet Soy Sauce and Sambal Ayam Goreng Sauce, were found to contain sulphur dioxide based on monitoring at all entry points and in local markets from June 2021 to date.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix) said checks on the Food Safety Information System of Malaysia (FoSIM) data confirmed that the products recalled from the Singapore market due to the presence of undeclared sulphur dioxide were also imported to this country.

“However, since June 2021, the Hold, Test and Release order has been imposed on the products in question at all entry points of the country.

“Directives for re-labelling or for the product to be sent back to the country of origin are also issued if the labelling requirements are not complied with, including the labelling of sulphur dioxide,” he said in a statement here today.

Dr Noor Hisham explained that sulphur dioxide is classified as a preservative permitted in certain foods and at certain levels under the Food Regulations 1985, and it is not harmful to humans when used in allowed concentrations.

Even so, it could also cause allergic reactions in some individuals who have asthma when inhaled or swallowed, he said, adding that sulphur dioxide content exceeding 10 milligrammes per kilogramme must be declared or labelled.

Dr Noor Hisham said the Health Ministry is always aware and concerned about matters that can threaten consumers’ health and advised the public who have any information or concerns about food safety issues to contact the nearest District Health Office.

They can also channel information through the website http://moh.spab.gov.my or the official Facebook page of the Food Safety and Quality Division at www.facebook.com/bkkmhq. -Bernama