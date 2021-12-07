No Thaipusam, Chingay street parades

PETALING JAYA: Processions will not be allowed for the Thaipusam celebration next January, said Unity Minister Datuk Halimah Mohamed Sadique.

This is part of the SOPs that have been formulated for the upcoming Thaipusam celebration on Jan 18, she said.

“For the Thaipusam celebration, processions are not allowed as we are facing a new (Covid-19) variant,” Halimah said in the Dewan Rakyat today.

She was responding to Steven Choong Shiau Yoon (Independent-Tebrau), who asked whether the Chingay parades during Chinese New Year will be allowed next year.

The Chingay parades will also not be allowed, she said.