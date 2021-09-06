No third parties appointed to manage appointments on behalf of Jais

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor Islamic Religious Department (Jais) has never appointed any third party to arrange appointments for marriage-related matters.

Jais through a post on its Facebook page informed that all that is needed to secure an appointment for matters related to marriage, is to book a date via the website http://www.jais.gov.my .

“Lodge a report with Jais immediately if you know of individuals who take the opportunity to sell JAIS appointment slots.

“For complaints or inquiries contact 03-5514 3400/03-5514 3600 or e-mail to buuk@jais.gov.my,“ the post read.