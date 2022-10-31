No to race politics

PETALING JAYA: Malaysians should reject candidates who play the race card in the upcoming 15th general election (GE15), but opt for those who emphasise social harmony to bring Malaysia forward, say political analysts.

Universiti Malaysia Sarawak academician Prof Datuk Dr Jeniri Amir said candidates who promote their own race while humiliating other ethnic or racial groups are not fit to contest and should be ashamed of themselves.

“The race card narrative is a short-term gain for many politicians but in the long run, it will affect the harmony among Malaysians. These candidates should not be voted at all. The good candidates are those who promote and emphasise social and racial harmony as this can bring the country forward, and leave behind the race and religion narratives.”

He added that leaders of race-based political parties are more interested in their own group’s survival than that of the nation’s.

Jeniri said candidates must learn to put the nation’s interest above their own, as only then can Malaysia move forward.

“As long as political parties continue to play the race card, we as a nation will be left behind while others move ahead,” he cautioned, adding that Malaysians should be rational and use their wisdom in voting for their candidates.

“If we want to have a better Malaysia, the people should not vote for candidates that promote disunity. The upcoming election is the time for a change, (to herald) a new Malaysia that is inclusive of every race in Malaysia.”

Jeniri lamented the fact that even after 60 years as an independent nation, Malaysia has failed to move away from race-based politics. “Such a move (away from race politics) is long overdue,” he said.

Political commentator Prof Dr Mohd Tajuddin Mohd Rasdi said some candidates are playing the race card because it is effective in gaining votes, as there are many Malaysians who still believe in this narrative.

“It shouldn’t be that way, there are parties which have raised an issue that is related to religion but it’s also indirectly related to races. Take PAS president (Tan Sri Abdul) Hadi Awang, who previously stated that non-Muslims make up the most number of people who are involved in corruption. He is using religion to justify (his claim) but (it is) related to race (and used) for political purposes.

“There are also parties accusing others as a communist party and relating it to disbelief in God, to gain votes in the election. But, communism is an economic model. It has nothing to do with religion. This is a dangerous narrative to play as it can disrupt racial harmony in Malaysia,” he said.

Tajuddin said Malaysians should vote wisely so that Malaysia’s education model could be reoriented to educate the people on equality for all races and ethnicities.

“We should not be voting along the race and religious lines. All races and their heritage are important to make up who we are as a nation. There is no race that is better than other races. We are all equal. This is a philosophy that we need to have, to bring Malaysia beyond the race and religion narratives,” he said.

Political scientist Prof Wong Chin Huat said candidates or parties which can only play up ethno-religious sentiments clearly have no idea how to manage the country’s crises and hence have to divert our attention from them.

“Crises are colour-blind and faith-blind. Whether it is Covid-19 or floods, when they hit, all Malaysians are threatened and affected. No one has ‘special status’ or ‘privilege’ during such crises.

“Next year, we will face multiple crises in economy, environment and education.

“The pandemic is not over yet. Therefore, we need MPs and ministers who can solve problems. Voting for incompetent and toxic politicians is akin to voting for worse crises.”