No travel for those with pink bracelets

KUALA LUMPUR: Police here said residents undergoing quarantine while awaiting the outcome of Covid-19 screening are not allowed to leave their respective areas.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Commissioner Datuk Azmi Abu Kassim said today that under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) imposed in the city, those wearing pink bracelets are not permitted to leave their area of residence even for Covid-19 vaccination appointments.

However, he said all other residents with such appointments for immunisation will be given permission to travel to their designated vaccination centres.

Azmi advised the public to enquire with police personnel on duty at control posts if they are unsure or unclear on any matters related to the EMCO.

“This is to avoid any confusion that may arise from inaccurate information. We wish to emphasise that under the EMCO standard operating procedures (SOPs) residents here will only be given permission to leave their respective area on grounds of safety, health, emergencies and to seek welfare aid,“ he said.

Fourteen locations in Kuala Lumpur were placed under the EMCO on Saturday to contain the rapid spread of the pandemic.

KL police also advised the public to contact its hotline at 03-2115 9999 or the nearest police station to channel information and make any enquiries.