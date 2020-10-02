No travel restriction for people in districts within city centre zone in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: There will be no travel restriction for the people within the districts of Tuaran, Kota Kinabalu, Penampang and Putatan which have been merged into a zone known as the City Centre Zone under the inter-district travel ban which will come into effect from 12.01 am tomorrow until Oct 16, Penampang Police chief DSP Mohd Haris Ibrahim clarified.

He said the travel restriction will apply only to those who wanted to enter the City Centre Zone from other districts, such as Papar, Ranau, dan Tambunan.

“There will be no restriction for individuals to travel within the City Centre Zone, such as from Putatan to Penampang, or to Penampang from Kota Kinabalu,” he told a press conference here today.

Meanwhile, Mohd Haris said the police will start mounting roadblocks by midnight tonight in line with the announcement made by the federal government.

“Those allowed to travel across the districts are those working in the essential services, such as food supply delivery and healthcare, as well as those who are in need of medical treatment or funeral arrangement.

“Those living in one district but working in the City Centre Zone would have to show a letter of verification from their employers to pass the roadblocks,” he said. — Bernama