Nominations open for MyHero 4.0 awards

KUALA LUMPUR: The Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Kuala Lumpur and Selangor (KLSCCCI) has called on the public to submit nominations for the fourth edition of the MyHero awards (MyHero 4.0).

To date, there are a total of 18 MyHero heroes from various ethnic backgrounds who have been crowned every two years since 2014.

National Unity Minister Aaron Ago Dagang through the ministry’s deputy secretary-general Dr Kang Tong Hum said the spirit of friendship and unity showed by the previous MyHero awardees need to be practised by every Malaysian to maintain harmony.

“They are the ones who choose to serve the community and sometimes sacrifice their valuable time, money and effort to create a harmonious ecosystem for their community.”

Aaron said to appreciate the services and contributions of past MyHero awardees, they have been appointed as unity ambassadors.

“The unity ambassadors were involved in programmes to inspire and deliver messages, and cultivate values​that need to be practised by everyone, especially the young generation in establishing close relationships in our diverse society.

“The contributions and success stories of the 2014 and 2016 MyHero award recipients have been published in Year Five textbooks of Chinese national-type primary schools and national primary schools in 2021, to promote the spirit of patriotism among students.

“The National Unity Ministry together with the National Unity and Integration Department, National Archives, Department of Museums and the National Library provide full cooperation in the selection of candidates for this award.”

KLSCCCI president Datuk Ng Yih Pyng said the MyHero 4.0 awards aim to honour the unsung heroes of Malaysia for their courageous acts, kind-hearted contributions and dedication towards the community regardless of race and religion.

“Our success as a nation hugely depends on how well we integrate various ethnic groups within the country. That is why national unity is pivotal to the country’s development. The panel of judges will select six heroes and heroines who have impacted their community. We urge all Malaysians to nominate their heroes, who should be someone who changed their life or the lives of others,” he said.

The award recipient in the adult category would be rewarded with a certificate, a trophy and a cash prize of RM5,000, while the teen category recipient would get a certificate, trophy and cash prize of RM3,000.

The public can nominate their hero at myhero.chinesechamber.org.my before April 30.