Non-Muslim houses of worship in Sabah, Sarawak still practice physical distancing

KUALA LUMPUR: Even though the country entered the Transition to Endemic phase last Friday, the physical distancing rule is still being observed by devotees holding religious activities at non-Muslim houses of worship in Sabah and Sarawak.

A check by Bernama in both states found that religious activities were still being conducted in accordance with the existing standard operating procedures (SOPs).

In SARAWAK, Catholics in Sibu were found to be practising physical distancing during Sunday Mass in Iban language at the Sacred Heart Cathedral this morning.

Catechist Michael Illi when met said the prayer ceremony was attended by around 2,500 Christians, although the church could accommodate 4,000 people at a time.

Rector of the Sacred Heart Cathedral Reverend Father Philip Hu, in a message yesterday, reminded Catholics in Sibu to always comply with the SOPs set by the State Disaster Management Committee.

Hu also informed that religious gatherings are encouraged and religious classes will continue as usual.

In SABAH, a check at the Sacred Heart Cathedral, Kota Kinabalu found that about 1,300 people of all ages attended the Sunday Mass by complying with SOPs, including maintaining physical distance.

Private college lecturer Gracie Tseu, 29, when met, expressed her gratitude for being able to participate in the prayer ceremony under the new norms.

State Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun, who is also the Sabah Covid-19 spokesperson, when contacted by Bernama, confirmed that non-Muslim houses of worship in the state were still following the existing SOPs and will be reviewed according to the current situation.-Bernama