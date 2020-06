PUTRAJAYA: Non-Muslims couples whose marriage registrations have been affected or delayed by the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO) will have until July 31 to finalise their situation, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix).

He said the couples have until the end of July to resolve the matter without having to submit a new application and pay the fees required.

The National Registration Department (NRD) will provide standard operating procedures (SOPs) for marriage and divorce registration matters.

“The NRD will also allow the marriage registrations in 171 houses of worship (temples, churches or religious associations) approved by the Ministry of National Unity throughout the duration of the Movement Control Order (MCO),” he said.

He was speaking at a press conference on the latest developments on the Conditional Movement Control Movement (CMCO) here today.

In the meantime, he said the SOPs on sports activities would be announced tomorrow.

Commenting on the syndicate selling fake Covid-19 screening test results, Ismail Sabri stressed that people should not be duped into buying it as it could endanger themselves and their families.

“Don’t buy this fake letter, if we have a letter stating that that we tested negative when in fact we are positive, then what will happen to our family and loved ones,” he said.

Yesterday, the media reported police arrested two Bangladeshi men during a raid on the fake Covid-19 screening test results syndicate at Jalan Alor, Kuala Lumpur on Friday.

Apart from that Ismail Sabri also said that all open, morning and night markets as well as bazaars, nationwide will be allowed to resume operations beginning June 15, subject to the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

“When I announce night markets, morning markets, the move involves the whole country including car boot sale, except that the SOPs may vary according to the local authorities. The SOPs in small towns may differ from the cities,” he said.

Touching on the permit for the neighbourhood watch area (KRT) to conduct the Voluntary Patrol Scheme (SRS) starting June 20, he said each member was required to register through the MySejahtera application to enable health self-assessment.

If they are found to be non-compliant with the SOP, the National Unity Ministry will withdraw the permission granted with immediate effect.

In addition, he said, each SRS team should not exceed five people at any one time and National Unity Ministry would provide equipment such as face masks, vests and torch lights for members and would consult with the state governments, local authorities and the police to coordinate the activities.

In another development, Ismail Sabri said the relaxation of the conditions to perform Friday and congregational prayers, based on the size of the mosque and surau announced yesterday was applicable only to locals.

“When we announced it yesterday, it did not include foreigners. This is due to the high Covid-19 positive cases among foreigners. Locals are the priority,” he said. -Bernama