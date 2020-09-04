Nora Anne inquest adjourned to Sept 14

SEREMBAN: The inquest into the death of Irish-French teenager Nora Anne Quoirin (pix) at the Seremban Coroner’s Court has been adjourned to Sept 14, after a two-week hearing.

Coroner Maimoonah Aid, in making the postponement today, decided that two witnesses would be called to testify at the hearing on Sept 14.

Fourteen of the 64 witnesses lined up for the inquest have testified at the hearing since it began on Aug 24.

Nora Anne, 15, went missing on Aug 4 last year, a day after she and her family arrived in Malaysia for a two-week holiday at a resort in Pantai here, about 60 km south of Kuala Lumpur.

Her body was found on Aug 13 near a stream about 2.5 km from the resort following a massive search conducted by the authorities. -Bernama