Nora Anne inquest: Police obtained only two fingerprints from French authorities

SEREMBAN: The Coroner’s Court here today was told that the police had asked French authorities to provide 10 samples of Nora Anne Quoirin’s fingerprints to match with some samples obtained by the investigating officer.

However, assistant registrar of Criminals, Central Criminal Registry Malaysia and Singapore, Bukit Aman CID, Puwira Jaya Othman (pix), 56, said the police only managed to obtain two samples, namely the index and middle finger on Aug 13, 2019.

He said the results of the comparison made by matching some fingerprint samples obtained on Aug 5 and 13 from the investigating officer as well as the police fingerprint database, did not match those of Nora Anne.

Puwira Jaya, who is the 34th witness in the inquest proceedings to determine the actual cause of the Irish-French teenager’s death, said this when testifying at the 14th day of the proceedings before Coroner Maimoonah Aid.

Earlier, the 33rd witness in the proceedings, fingerprint examiner and assistant registrar of Criminals from the same division, Rabidin Mohd Zin, 54, said fingerprints can last for several days and weeks depending on the environment it was discovered in.

Nora Anne, 15, went missing on Aug 4 last year, a day after she and her family arrived in Malaysia for a two-week holiday at a resort in Pantai here, about 60 km south of Kuala Lumpur.

Nora Anne’s body was found nine days later on Aug 13, near a stream in a hilly area, about 2.5 km from the resort, following a massive search.

A preliminary post-mortem report revealed there were no criminal elements in Nora Anne’s death and that the teenager had died of gastrointestinal bleeding, due to prolonged stress and hunger.

Coroner Maimoonah adjourned the proceeding to Nov 11. — Bernama