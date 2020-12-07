Nora Anne likely to have died two to three days before body found - Witness

SEREMBAN: The Coroner’s Court here was told today that Irish-French teenager Nora Anne Quoirin (pix) may have been dead for at least two to three days before her body was discovered.

Two forensic pathologist experts, Dr Hanif Mahmud from the Tuanku Ja’afar Seremban Hospital (HJTS) and Dr Siew Shue Feng from the Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL), revealed this when testifying on the 21st day of the inquest proceedings to determine the cause of Nora Anne’s death.

“The estimated time of death based on post-mortem changes is about two to three days but less than four days. Multiple injuries were found on external examination and they were caused by (friction with) objects such as tree branches, rocks and sand.

“The hymen of the deceased was intact despite decomposition changes and there were no obvious injuries seen in the external genitalia,” Dr Hanif said while reading his witness statement before Coroner Maimoonah Aid.

Asked by deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Sazali Omar, who is acting as the inquest coordinating officer, whether the autopsy carried out on the body which had entered the early stage of decomposition on Aug 14 affected the outcome of finding the cause of death, Dr Hanif said:

“Even though the condition of the body changed due to decomposition, the post-mortem process did not face any problem when it was carried out.”

The 42nd witness said that when he arrived at the location where Nora Anne’s body was found at 4.44 pm on Aug 13, he saw the body had undergone decay, with the skin of the body peeling and changing colour, as well as being infested with flies and maggots.

Ahmad Sazali: Can I suggest that the injuries to the body is in line with the background where the deceased was said to have disappeared in the forest?

Dr Hanif: Through our visit to the site where the body was found, I believe that the injuries on the deceased were consistent with the surrounding conditions where the body was found.

Meanwhile, Dr Siew, who is the 43rd witness, said that if the body had been found after more than four days, then its condition would be bad, especially in a tropical country like Malaysia.

Both witnesses agreed that the wounds on Nora Anne’s soles were consistent with the area where the teenager was said to have gone missing in the dense forest.

The pathologists also said the post-mortem results showed that Nora Anne’s cause of death were duodenal ulceration, perforation and haemorrhage as a result of starvation and physiological stress.

To a question, both experts said autopsy report found there was no sexual assault on the victim based on the genital examination, which found no tear on the hymen.

Nora Anne, 15, went missing on Aug 4, a day after she and her family arrived in Malaysia for a two-week holiday at a resort in Pantai, here, about 60 kilometres south of Kuala Lumpur.

On Aug 13, 10 days after she went missing, her body was found near a creek at a ravine, about 2.5 km from the resort where she and her family stayed, following a massive search.

The preliminary post-mortem report stated that the death of the teenager with disabilities, had no criminal element, and she was confirmed dead from gastrointestinal bleeding due to prolonged hunger and stress.

The inquest will continue tomorrow. — Bernama