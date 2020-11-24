Nora Anne’s body found with scratch marks, insect bites - Witness

SEREMBAN: A witness told the Coroner’s Court here today that an examination carried out on Nora Anne Quoirin’s (pix) body at the location where the Irish-French teenager was found showed no serious injuries on the victim’s body.

ASP S.Udiasoorian from the Forensic Laboratory Division (D10), Negeri Sembilan police contingent headquarters said instead, the deceased was discovered with scratches on her legs and multiple insect bites all over her body in the autopsy conducted at Tuanku Ja’afar Seremban Hospital on Aug 13, last year.

“I saw her body lying, tilted to her left in a fetal position in a slow-flowing creek and I also found three dry twigs on the victim’s body believed to have fallen from a tree,” he said.

Udiasoorian, who is the 40th witness at the inquest proceedings to determine the cause of Nora Anne’s death said this when testifying at the 19th day of the proceedings before Coroner Maimoonah Aid

The witness, 59, who will be retiring soon, said Nora Anne’s corpse was found in a 2.27 metre wide and eight centimetres deep creek but the police team did not find any physical evidence within a 100-metre radius of the body.

Udiasoorian, in reading his witness statement, testified that there were no footprints where the teenager’s body was found on the day of the incident which prompted the police team to collect two soil samples from beneath the body and surroundings areas for comparison.

During the one-hour and 46-minutes online proceeding, the witness also agreed to a question by the counsel representing Nora Anne’s family, S.Sakthyvell that the slow-flowing stream at the location where Nora Anne’s body was found could have removed the footprints.

The police officer, who joined the D10 unit since July 17, 2017, also testified that nine different types of vehicles were inspected and took 55 swab samples for deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) from the vehicles for further action by the investigating officer of the case.

“All the checks and swabs were done between Aug 10 to 17, last year,” he added.

Udiasoorian said he also inspected the Sora House, the two-storey villa at The Dusun Resort where Nora Anne and her family had been staying since their arrival on Aug 3, 2019.

At the location, he also collected three swabs believed to be perspiration samples, three hair samples belonging to Nora Anne and eight fingerprints from the second floor of the villa on Aug 7.

Meanwhile, he added the lower floor inspection was done by the Technical Assistance Division (D6), Nilai district police headquarters and Bukit Aman Forensic Division, on Aug 4 and 6, 2019 respectively.

Nora Anne, 15, went missing on Aug 4, a day after she and her family arrived in Malaysia for a two-week holiday at a resort in Pantai here, about 60 kilometres south of Kuala Lumpur.

On Aug 13, 10 days after she went missing, her body was found near creek in a ravine, about 2.5 km from the resort where she and her family stayed, following a massive search.

Preliminary surgical reports stated that the death of the teenager, who was a person with a disability, had no criminal element, and the teenager was confirmed dead from gastrointestinal bleeding due to prolonged hunger and stress.

The inquest proceedings continue on Nov 30. — Bernama