Noraini expresses gratitude to TMJ; discusses higher education development

KUALA LUMPUR: Higher Education Minister, Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad, expressed her gratitude to Tunku Mahkota of Johor, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, for granting an audience to the top management of the Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) yesterday.

Noraini, in a post on her Facebook page, said that several agendas were discussed during the audience, particularly on the development of the higher education sector in the country, and especially in Johor.

“Our deepest gratitude to Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, Tunku Mahkota of Johor, for granting an audience to the top management of the MOHE today,” she said.

According to Noraini, the MOHE management was touched by Tunku Ismail’s deep concern on matters involving higher education, especially those related to the welfare of students as a whole.

“This shows that Tunku is always aware of matters involving the people. May Allah SWT continue to bless Tunku under His protection. Amin. Menjunjung kasih Tunku,” said Noraini, who shared several pictures of the audience.-Bernama