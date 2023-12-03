Noraini says re-elected as Wanita Umno chief

KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad today announced that she has retained the Wanita Umno chief post.

Noraini, in a post on her Facebook, thanked all Wanita Umno members who supported her in the party elections.

“Alhamdullillah. All praise be to Allah SWT. My unreserved thanks to Wanita Umno throughout the country and my friends at #SusahSenangBersama for your support and trust in me as the Wanita Umno chief.

“Together, let’s continue to empower Wanita to realise our efforts to bring the movement to the next level!” she said.

Noraini defeated her challenger Tan Sri Shahrizat Abdul Jalil, who was making a comeback in the party polls after relinquishing the post in 2018.

The official results are expected to be announced by Umno elections committee chairman Tan Sri Shahrir Samad later today after the counting process has been completed and the outcome verified.

The Umno polls will end on March 18 with the vice-presidential, supreme council and divisional committee elections. -Bernama