Normal for veterans to stand under the hot sun during a static parade: PVATM

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Armed Forces Veterans Association (PVATM) has clarified that it is normal for veterans to stand under the hot sun during a static parade, as shown in a video and photographs which have gone viral.

Its president Datuk Sharuddin Omar(pix) said the parade depicted in the images was organised to celebrate PVATM’s 100th anniversary and not to greet Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein as alleged.

“For PVATM members, it was a big honour to be part of the static parade. The selection of participants was based on several criteria, including health stability,” it said in a statement today.

Sharuddin said photographs being circulated since yesterday showing participants eating under trees involved parade participants from Kedah PVATM taking a break around Masjid Tuanku Mizan in Putrajaya before prayer times.

“To prevent a recurrence of this (viral images), PVATM would not hesitate to take legal action against those who spread negative comments and criticisms against the association,” he said.

Images of several veterans standing under the hot sun at an event in Putrajaya last Saturday were spread on social media today.-Bernama