North Burkina attack leaves three civilians dead

OUAGADOUGOU: At least three civilians were killed and three soldiers were wounded in two weekend attacks in the north of Burkina Faso, security sources said Sunday.

The civilians, all men, were shot dead in a “terrorist attack” overnight Saturday in the village of Tin-Akoff in Oudalan province, a security source said.

A local official said at least two people were still missing Sunday after the attack, during which he said shops were torched.

A separate security source said that on Saturday a convoy of soldiers and citizens’ defence volunteers hit an improvised explosive device (IED) on the road between Seba and Mansila, leaving three soldiers wounded.

A clash on May 3 left at least 25 people dead including two members of the Volunteers for the Defence of the Motherland (VDP).

The government of the poor West African country said 11 assailants were “neutralised” during the attack on the village of Kodyel, in the east near the border with Niger.

The attack, one of the bloodiest since the start of a jihadist uprising in Burkina Faso six years ago, came just a week after three Europeans — two Spanish journalists and an Irish wildlife activist — were killed in an ambush against an anti-poaching patrol.

More than 1,300 people have been killed and one million have fled the violence in the former French colony since 2015. — AFP