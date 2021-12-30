Northport breaks record for TEU container volume in a year

PETALING JAYA: MMC Corp Bhd’s Northport (Malaysia) Bhd charted an all-time high container volume in a year after discharging its 3,305,765th twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) box from the vessel Interasia Horizon on Dec 30, 2021, surpassing the previous record set in 2010.

The port’s throughput year to date is 20.7% higher than the throughput in 2020.

Northport said in a statement today the Covid-19 pandemic and the ensuing lockdowns across the world in 2021 led to a significant impact on global economic activities and trade. The Malaysian port operator was not spared the impact of the disruption to the global supply chain, which saw major ports shutting operations or facing exceptionally long vessel delays. However, efforts to improve Northport’s operational efficiency and productivity helped reduce the impact of the disruption.

Northport CEO Datuk Azman Shah Mohd Yusof said it embarked on the “Reinventing Northport” programme after MMC’s takeover of the port operator in 2016, which steered a strategic shift towards becoming a local gateway and intra-Asia hub, optimising operating costs, replacing aging equipment, enhancing its facilities and improving services and productivity.

“This had led us to break our highest monthly container handling performance by recording 310,865 TEUs in December last year. We were making steady progress until the pandemic hit us hard,” he said in a statement.

Azman recalled that a major challenge came at the start of 2021 when it experienced heavy congestion at its container yard due to a high number of vessel calls, and discharge of containers from vessels outpaced loading. Like most other ports, it faced issues with overstaying transhipment containers, which became a huge problem as other ports were either closed or were themselves facing heavy congestion.

However, Northport was quick to respond to the issue with action plans to reduce the congestion. The measures proved effective as the port’s operations recovered in less than one month.

“The ports and logistics industry players came together and did their part, aided by the government agencies, and led by Port Klang Authority, to bring some semblance of normalcy to Port Klang’s operations,” Azman said.

Then, Klang found itself at ground zero of the floods in mid-December, which affected more than 500 of Northport’s employees.

“Our manpower was severely affected during the aftermath of the flash floods. Even though our port was not badly affected by the floods, most of our staff could not come to work as the access roads to the port were closed due to floods,” recounted the CEO.

Azman expressed gratitude to its sister ports, Penang Port and Port of Tanjung Pelepas, which sent their personnel to help at its time of need.

“Within a week, we were back to normal strength again. We ended the year by breaking a long-standing record, in the face of adversity, against all odds, all because of teamwork.”

Moving forward, the group is cautiously optimistic on prospects for 2022 in the face of an uncertain economic outlook, with a new wave of Covid-19 brought about by the Omicron variant that is already affecting many countries.

“Nevertheless, we will continue with the next phase of ‘Reinventing Northport’ as we are expanding our yard capacity and buying new equipment to further boost our productivity,” Azman said.