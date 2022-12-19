Northport promotes safety and health awareness through Safety Day 2022

PORT KLANG: Northport (Malaysia) Bhd, a member of MMC Group, organised a Northport Safety Day 2022 for its employees and port users on Dec 2. With the theme “Demi Keluarga Anda, Utamakan Keselamatan” (“For Your Family’s Sake, Safety First”), the programme aimed at emphasising the importance of prioritising safe and healthy working practices among employees for the sake of their loved ones.

The programme kicked off with the presentation of “Best Safety Performer Awards”, where recognition was given to outstanding employees for their exemplary commitment to safety and health. Present during the event were Northport CEO Datuk Azman Shah Mohd Yusof, the management and the family members of the award recipients.

The event was made even more special with the presence of the former national bodybuilder, Datuk Abd Malek Md Noor, executive director of Universal Fitness & Leisure Sdn Bhd. In keeping with the theme of the programme, the awards were presented by the employees’ family members.

Various activities were organised throughout Northport’s Safety Day 2022 which included free health screening services and exhibition by 16 agencies and companies, including the Department of Safety & Health (DOSH), National Anti-Drugs Agency Malaysia, Social Security Organisation, Amanah Saham Nasional Bhd, National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN), Fitness First and several other exhibitors.

“After two years of absence due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the annual Northport Safety Day celebration is back with exciting activities to encourage the culture of health and safety among members of TeamNorthport. This programme also demonstrates our continuous effort to cultivate the importance of safety and health among our employees, and for the best performers, an opportunity to share their proud moment with their family members too,” said Datuk Azman.