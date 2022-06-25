Norway probes 'Islamist terror' in deadly Oslo attack

OSLO: Norwegian police have arrested a man suspected of “Islamist terrorism” after two people were killed and 21 wounded in shootings in the normally tranquil country’s capital Oslo on Saturday, causing the city’s Pride march to be cancelled.

The suspect, a 42-year-old Norwegian man of Iranian descent already known to the anti-terrorism services, was arrested shortly after the shooting started around 1:00 am (2300 GMT Friday) in three locations in central Oslo, including a gay bar.

The arrested man “is suspected of homicide, attempted homicide and a terrorist act”, senior police official Christian Hatlo told a press conference.

Norway’s domestic intelligence service PST, which is responsible for counter-terrorism, said it was treating the attack as “an act of Islamist terrorism”.

The suspect “has a long history of violence and threats” and has been on the PST’s radar “since 2015 in connection with concerns about his radicalisation” and membership “in an Islamist extremist network”, PST’s chief Roger Berg told a press conference.

Intelligence services spoke to the suspect last month, but did not consider him to have “violent intentions”, Berg said. He added that the PST was also aware the suspect had “difficulties with his mental health”.

Norwegian media named the suspect as Zaniar Matapour, describing him as a father of Iranian Kurdish origin who arrived in Norway as a child.

Police said that of the 21 people wounded in the attack, 10 were seriously injured -- however none had life-threatening injuries. An automatic weapon and a handgun were also seized.

Police said they received the first reports at 1:14 am and the suspect was arrested five minutes later. They added that the suspect was quickly apprehended thanks to the “heroic contribution” of bystanders.

- 'We won't disappear' -

Organisers of the Pride march due to take place on Saturday afternoon said they were calling it off.

“To all the homosexuals who now are afraid and are in mourning, I say we are all with you,“ Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said on Facebook.

The shootings happened near the London Pub gay club, the Herr Nilsen jazz club and a takeaway food outlet in a central area packed with people on a warm summer night.

“He looked very determined about where he was aiming. When I realised it was serious, I ran. There was a bleeding man lying on the ground,“ a woman who saw the incident told the Verdens Gang newspaper.

“There were a lot of injured people on the ground who had head injuries,“ another witness was quoted by the paper as saying.

On Saturday hundreds of people marched near the scene, shouting: “We’re here, we’re queer, we won’t disappear.”

“I think it’s fantastic that this march is taking place, otherwise he would have won,“ a visibly upset participant in her 50s told AFP.

As a sign of solidarity, many people, some in tears, laid rainbow flags and flowers near the scene of the attack, which was cordoned off by police.

“Today is a day that reminds us that Pride is a day we have to fight for -- the goal has not yet been reached,“ Trond Petter Aunas said at the scene.

- King 'horrified' -

Norway’s intelligence services raised the country’s threat level, calling the situation “extraordinary”. They were looking into whether other attacks could be possible but said that for the moment “we have no indication of this.”

Police presence was stepped up throughout the capital and officers -- who do not normally carry guns in Norway -- were instructed to arm themselves.

The attack led to enhanced security for Pride marches taking place across France on Saturday, the French government said.

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed his condolences for the victims, calling for unity “in the face of hatred” and the “barbarity of an Islamist terrorist”.

According to an NRK radio journalist present at the time of the shooting, the shooter arrived with a bag from which he pulled out a weapon and started firing.

A black bag was still visible on Saturday on the pavement of an area littered with broken glass where forensic experts were investigating.

Police said that the suspect had several minor run-ins with the law, for knife and drug possession.

Norway’s King Harald V said in a statement that he was “horrified”.

“We have to gather together to defend our values -- liberty, diversity and mutual respect.”

Generally peaceful Norway was the scene of bloody attacks on July 22, 2011 when right-wing extremist Anders Behring Breivik killed 77 people.-AFP