TOKYO: Norway's Karsten Warholm won the men's 400m hurdles final on Tuesday at the Tokyo Olympics with a world-record-breaking performance.

Coming into the race as the favourite after breaking the 29-year-old world record a month ago, Warholm crossed the finishing line first and furthered lower his own world record to 45.94 seconds from 46.70.

Rai Benjamin of the United States won the silver in 46.17 and Alison dos Santos of Brazil took bronze in 46.72, reported Xinhua News Agency.-Bernama