Not all hazards covered by insurance

EVERY now and then we hear of floods and landslides, and damages caused to vehicles by these hazards. We also hear of cars damaged by fallen trees, and owners being unable to claim for these damages.

Many people take for granted that all damages to vehicles, houses, factories, etc. are covered by insurance. But there are certain exclusions in the policy which do not cover certain damages, namely those caused by falling trees, earthquake, volcanic eruption, typhoon, hurricane, flood, landslide, subsidence, war, act of terrorism.

However, some of these hazards, like damages caused by fallen trees, flood and landslide can be covered in the policy by paying a little extra for the premium.

There are of course damages that cannot be recovered, like war etc.

It is important for policyholders to scrutinise their insurance policies to ensure they are properly covered.

K.L. Yeung

Kuala Lumpur