Not bothered by ‘bad boy’ image, Sungai Besar voters know me better: Jamal Yunos

SUNGAI BESAR: Barisan Nasional candidate for the Sungai Besar parliamentary seat, Datul Seri Jamal Md Yunos (pix), is not perturbed until today by being labelled a ‘bad boy’ over his past bizarre antics when protesting over issues affecting Selangor residents.

The Sungai Besar Umno division chief said his behaviour or gimmicks were not merely for fun but to also attract the attention of the responsible parties to the issues being highlighted.

Recalling his stunt which also attracted the attention of the media and netizens, the Sungai Besar-born said by wearing just a towel when appearing in front of the Selangor State Secretariat (SUK) building in Shah Alam in 2016, it was to protest against the frequent water supply disruptions which adversely affected the residents.

He said his action of breaking into certain premises suspected of carrying out gambling activities the same year and smashing bottles of liquor in front of the SUK building in 2017 were also to protest against such activities that could have detrimental effects on society, especially the youths.

“Perhaps my protest ways were different from that of others, but could still open the eyes of the authorities.

“Although I was on the receiving end of the name-calling by various parties following my protest actions, I believe the residents and voters in Sungai Besar know the real me,” he told Bernama.

Jamal who is contesting in the General Election for the first time, said the voters should choose an experienced party which could ensure economic stability and administer the country well, with BN having a wide experience in these matters.

Jamal is facing a four-cornered contest for the Sungai Besar seat which also involves its incumbent Member of Parliament, Datuk Muslimin Yahaya (PN), Saipolyazan Mat Yusop (PH) and Asmawar Samat@Samad (Pejuang).-Bernama