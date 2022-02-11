Not easy for Azmin in Gombak without Dr M: Report

PETALING JAYA: Incumbent Gombak MP Datuk Seri Azmin Ali (pix) might struggle in the forthcoming 15th general election (GE15), said Gombak Umno’s division chief.

According to a report by Malaysiakini , Megat Zulkarnain Omardin believes that mainly due to the “Mahathir factor” (Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad), Bersatu supreme council member Azmin managed to retain his seat with a much bigger majority in the 14th general election in 2018.

He said this made many Gombak voters swing to support Pakatan Harapan then.

He also opined that there is a slightly better chance for Umno and BN at the seat this time around, given that Azmin is now facing his former party and would no longer enjoy the support of PH supporters.