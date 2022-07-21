Nottingham Forest sign Toffolo, O’Brien from Huddersfield

NOTTINGHAM Forest have completed the double signing of defender Harry Toffolo and midfielder Lewis O’Brien from Championship side (second tier) Huddersfield Town, the promoted Premier League club said on Wednesday.

Both players played key roles as Huddersfield finished third in the Championship last season, before losing to Steve Cooper’s Forest in the playoff final.

The duo follow Dean Henderson, Taiwo Awoniyi, Brandon Aguilera, Neco Williams, Giulian Biancone, Wayne Hennessey, Moussa Niakhate and Omar Richards into the club.

Forest begin their campaign with a trip to Newcastle United on Aug-6.-Reuters