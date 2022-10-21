Nov 25: Decision on bid by Thomas to quash Najib’s suit

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court here today set Nov 25 to decide on an application by former Attorney-General (AG) Tan Sri Tommy Thomas to quash the suit filed by Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak (pix) over alleged misfeasance in public office for prosecuting him on charges involving the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

Judge Datuk Ahmad Bache fixed the date after hearing submissions by both parties on Thomas’ application to strike out the suit. Lawyers Yudistra Darma Dorai, represented Najib, and Alan Adrian Gomez, for Thomas.

“The decision on the application is set for Nov 25 at 9 am,” said Justice Ahmad.

Yudistra had submitted that Thomas had a history of ‘attacking’ Najib, who is currently serving a 12-year jail sentence in the Kajang Prison.

According to the lawyer, Thomas, who was appointed as Attorney General in 2018, met with former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad in 2015 to discuss Najib, who was called a liar, and in 2016, he (Thomas) claimed that Najib was not fit to be a prime minister.

He said Thomas made such comments against Najib when he was AG, in his book (My Story: Justice in the Wilderness) and to the media.

Meanwhile, Gomez submitted that the 1MDB related charges were not ‘political prosecution’, and that the charges were not dropped even after Thomas’ tenure as AG ended in Feb 2020.

“AG Tan Sri Idrus Harun carried on with the charges. He had the discretion to drop the charges but did not do so,“ he said.

Thomas, through a notice of application to quash the suit, which was filed on Nov 18, 2021, among others stated that if Najib’s suit is continued and tried, it will disrupt the trial in the Criminal High Court of the criminal case against him.

On Oct 22, 2021, Najib filed the suit, claiming that the charges against him were part of a move that had been planned in advance by Thomas and it was also in line with the Pakatan Harapan government’s plan at the time.

Najib, 69, claimed that he had been wrongly accused in court in the case of 1MDB, International Petroleum Investment Company (IPIC), abuse of power under the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009 and money laundering under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (AMLATFPUAA 2001).

He is seeking a declaration that Thomas has committed misfeasance in public office as well as RM1.9 million in damages, including negotiation fees for the audit team to review documentation for the preparation of facts to deal with the prosecution against him.-Bernama