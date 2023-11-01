Nov industrial production index up 4.8%, expansion in all three sectors: DOSM

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s industrial production index (IPI) rose by 4.8 per cent in November 2022 against 4.6 per cent in the previous month, reinforced by expansion in mining, manufacturing and electricity sectors, the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) said today.

“The mining and manufacturing indices expanded by 6.1 per cent and 4.8 per cent, respectively, while the electricity index turned around to record a positive growth of 1.2 per cent in November,” chief statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin said in the release of its IPI publication which comprises three sectors, mining, manufacturing and electricity.

On the same note, export-oriented industries expanded by 5.1 per cent (October 2022: 5 per cent), led by the manufacture of computers, electronics and optical products, and chemicals and chemical products.

The domestic-oriented industries rose by 4.3 per cent (October 2022: 2.5 per cent) with growth underpinned by the manufacture of food processing products, and motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers.

November manufacturing IPI rebounded marginally by 0.7 per cent from October’s negative 1.8 per cent, the department said.

Mining sector output rose 6.1 per cent in November after a strong 8.6 per cent expansion in October. The sector’s growth was contributed by an 8.2 per cent increment in the natural gas index and 3.1 per cent in the crude oil and condensate index.

November’s mining index rose by 3.5 per cent versus October’s 1.8 per cent increase.-Bernama