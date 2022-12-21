Nova is new national mixed doubles coach

KUALA LUMPUR: Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) today has appointed Nova Widianto (pix) as the national coach for the national mixed doubles players.

BAM in a statement today said Nova, 45, has signed a two-year contract with the national body to take charge of the mixed doubles and will be reporting to Doubles Director of Coaching, Rexy Mainaky starting next month.

Rexy in the same statement said Nova’s knowledge and volumes of experience will be extremely valuable to the current players in the squad.

“...especially with the qualifying competitions for the Paris Olympics beginning next year. The national mixed doubles players are excited at the prospect of having a coach of his calibre helping them,” he said.

Nova, who was the 2005 and 2007 world championship winner and Olympic silver medallist in 2008 with Liliyana Natsir, was considered among the best mixed doubles players of his era.

In April, Paulus Firman was reported to have resigned as mixed doubles coach and the position has not been filled. -Bernama