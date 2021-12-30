November PPI jumps 12.6% on raw material price surge

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia’s Producer Price Index (PPI) rose 12.6% in November 2021 as opposed to a 3.0% decline recorded in the same month of the preceding year, driven mainly by surging costs of raw materials.

Chief Statistician Malaysia Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin attributed the increase to the mining index which surged 71.2% compared to a 45.8% drop in November 2020. The rise in prices of crude oil (79.8%) and natural gas (38.2%) contributed to this increase.

The agriculture, forestry & fishing index also went up but at a slower rate of 19.1% (November 2020: 21.5%), largely due to the increase in the indices of oil palm fresh fruit bunches (25.2%), chicken (18.1%) and chicken eggs (8.3%).

“In addition, manufacturing index rose 8.4% in November 2021 contributed by the indices for subsectors of manufacture of refined petroleum products (26.2%) and manufacture of vegetable & animal oils & fats (21.9%),” Uzir said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the water supply index increased marginally by 0.2% and the index of electricity & gas supply declined 0.3%.

On a month-on-month basis, the local PPI went up 1.4% in November this year.

Uzir attributed the increase to a 5.9% rise in the agriculture, forestry & fishing index, mainly contributed by the indices of growing of perennial crops (8.3%), growing of non-perennial crops (3.0%) and animal production (1.2%).

He observed that the index of oil palm fresh fruit bunches remained virtually unchanged over concerns of insufficient migrant labour in Malaysia’s plantations.

The price of crude oil, however, slumped due to a discovery of Omicron, a new Covid-19 variant, that led to fears of its swift spread slowing demand for the commodity. This contributed to a 2.3% drop in the mining index in November this year as opposed to a 5.5% increase in the previous month.

The manufacturing index grew 1.3%, due partly to an increase in the indices for manufacture of vegetable & animal oils & fats (2.9%), manufacture of refined petroleum products (2.4%), manufacture of basic chemicals, fertilisers and nitrogen compounds, plastics and synthetic rubber in primary forms (1.2%) and manufacture of basic iron and steel (1.1%) subsectors.

In utilities, the index for electricity & gas supply declined 0.3%, while the water supply index increased 0.9%.

By stage of processing, the index for crude materials for further processing rose 33.4%, against a 12.3% decrease recorded in the same month of the preceding year.

“Similarly, the intermediate materials, supplies & components index also climbed 12.1% as compared to 1.0% decline in November 2020. However, the index of finished goods registered a decrease of 0.1% due to a drop in the indices of personal computers and rubber gloves (examination).”

With regard to the skyrocketing commodity prices recently, Uzir said that in cognisance of cold weather, strong winds coupled with heavy rain in most places in Malaysia became one of the factors in rising costs of commodities, especially vegetables.

“Insufficient number of workers in plantation areas also reduced the number of outputs, hence, resulting disruptions in supply and lead to increase in prices. Recently, heavy downpours caused massive floods in several states. The floods destroyed most of the crops and thus, may result in the supply chain disruptions which lead to a tendency of pressure on prices.”