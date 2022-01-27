Novo Tellus-backed SPAC makes debut on Singapore Exchange

SINGAPORE: A special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) backed by Southeast Asian industrial technology buyout fund Novo Tellus Capital Partners began trading on Singapore Exchange today, the third such listing this month.

Novo Tellus Alpha Acquisition, which raised S$150 million (RM466.35 million), traded at S$4.96 versus its offer price of S$5 per unit. Each unit comprises one Class A share and one half of a warrant exercisable at S$5.75 per share.

SPAC or shell firms raise money on stock markets to buy private companies, offering those businesses shorter listing time frames, and often strong valuations.

The trio of SPAC listings in Singapore comes almost a year after a frenzy of debuts of blank-cheque firms in the United States, which was stalled when regulatory changes and poor returns affected investor sentiment.

In a statement late on Wednesday, Novo Tellus Alpha Acquisition CEO Loke Wai San said the IPO received robust demand from institutional and retail investors.

The SPAC IPO, sponsored by Novo Tellus PE Fund 2, secured 13 cornerstone investors, including Malaysia's Affin Hwang Asset Management Bhd and an indirect, fully owned subsidiary of Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings. – Reuters