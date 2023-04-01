NPRA bans two cosmetic products found to contain scheduled poison

PUTRAJAYA: The National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency (NPRA) of the Health Ministry (MOH) of Health (KKM) has revoked the notification of two cosmetic products found to contain scheduled poisons.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix) said the banned products are Flashhskinzz Night Cream, found to contain hydroquinone, and Rissa Skin Moisturizer, which contained hydroquinone, as well as tretinoin and betamethasone 17-valerate.

He said the use of products containing such ingredients without the supervision of health professionals could cause unwanted side effects.

Sellers and distributors should stop selling and distributing these products immediately as it violates the Control of Drugs and Cosmetics Regulations 1984, he said in a statement today.

Any individual who commits the offence can be fined not more than RM25,000 or imprisoned not more than three years or both for the first offence, and fined not more than RM50,000 or jailed not more than five years or both for subsequent offences.

A company found guilty can be fined up to RM50,000 for the first offence and up to RM100,000 for subsequent offences.

According to Dr Noor Hisham, hydroquinone, when applied to the skin, can cause redness, discomfort, unwanted skin discolouration and hypersensitivity, and inhibits the pigmentation process, which reduces the skin’s protection against harmful ultraviolet rays, thus increasing the risk of skin cancer.

The use of tretinoin without the supervision of health professionals could cause redness to the skin, discomfort, stinging, peeling and sensitivity to sunlight, while Betamethasone 17-valerate can cause thinning of the facial skin, irritation, acne, changes in skin pigmentation and increase the risk of being absorbed into the blood circulation system which can have harmful effects.

He advised consumers to stop using the products immediately and seek the advice of healthcare professionals if they experience any discomfort or adverse effects.-Bernama