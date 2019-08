KOTA KINABALU: A National Registration Department (NRD) employee was charged in the Sessions Court here today with falsifying an identity card in May 2013.

Safiah Alijang, 53, however, pleaded not guilty after the charge was read before Judge Abu Bakar Manaf.

According to the charge sheet, the woman was alleged to have falsified an identity card bearing the number of 991207-12-5135 under the name of Muhamad Daniel Hafiez bin Arif @ Jali, of which the document was not issued to the rightful owner.

She was accused to have committed the offence at the NRD Pitas branch on May 22, 2013, at 3.05pm and she was charged under Section 463 of the Penal Code and punishable under Section 465 of the same Law which carries a maximum jail term of two years or a fine or both, upon conviction.

Earlier, Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) deputy public prosecutor Faliq Basiruddin offered the accused a bail of RM10,000.

However, Safiah, who was not represented, appealed for a lower bail on the grounds that she could not afford the amount.

The court then allowed the accused a bail of RM6,000 in one surety and ordered her report once in every two months at the Kota Kinabalu MACC office, and set Sept 6 for mention. — Bernama