NS SWCorp scoops up 1,151 tonnes of post-flood bulk waste

SEREMBAN: A massive total of 1,151 tonnes of post-flood bulk waste was collected in the four districts of the state, with the cleaning operation from Dec 20 to yesterday steered by the Negeri Sembilan Solid Waste Management and Public Cleansing Corporation (SWCorp).

Its director Mohd Zahir Shari said of the total, 427 tonnes were found in Seremban, Port Dickson had 371 tonnes, Jelebu 309 tonnes and Rembau 44 tonnes, with the aftermath waste consisting of furniture, clothing and electrical equipment.

“The (post-flood) clean-up work is expected to take quite a long time, especially in the rural areas in Jelebu which are badly affected. In the service area covered by SWM Environment Sdn Bhd, flood waste collection in the affected districts has been completed and the focus now is on clearing up drains filled with mud and sediments.

“The rubbish will be sent to domestic landfills while electronic or scheduled waste is to be managed by Kualiti Alam Sdn Bhd or recycled by SWCorp. This is because electronic goods need to be disposed of (in a secure environment) through e-Swis (electronic-Scheduled Waste Information System) registration,” he told Bernama here today.

He said the post-flood clean-up operation involved 38 RoRo (Roll On-Roll Off) Bin lorries, 14 open lorries, 14 units of water jets and 17 raking machines as well as the involvement of 204 staff working in collaboration with various agencies at the state and federal government levels, including local authorities (PBT).

Mohd Zahir said among the areas that were the focus for the clean-up operation were the housing and residential parks in each district.

Meanwhile, state Health, Environment, Cooperatives and Consumerism Committee chairman S. Veerapan said the process of managing flood waste in Negeri Sembilan, especially in Jelebu, was estimated to be completed within two to three weeks.

Apart from that, he said the state Health Department also carried out sanitation and fogging work in the flood-impacted areas to curb leptospirosis and dengue cases in the stricken areas.

“So far, there is one case suspected to be of waterborne origin but it is still under investigation by us,“ he said.-Bernama