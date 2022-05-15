NSE fatal crash: Remand order against trailer driver extended

IPOH: The remand order against a trailer driver who was detained to assist in the investigation into an accident that claimed five lives on the North-South Expressway (NSE) northbound near Kuala Kangsar last Wednesday, will be extended for another three days, starting tomorrow.

Kuala Kangsar district police chief ACP Omar Bakhtiar Yaacob said the 28-year-old suspect was expected to be charged in court at the latest by next Wednesday.

“The remand order has been extended for three days. The suspect will be charged either on Tuesday afternoon or Wednesday morning,” he said in a statement today.

Media previously reported that the driver of the trailer was found to have 22 traffic summonses, and of that number 21 summonses have been settled, including eight speeding offences.

In the incident, five people who died as a result of the accident were students of Universiti Sultan Azlan Shah (USAS) who were also housemates.