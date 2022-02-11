NSFC achieved Malaysia Cup quarter-finals target: Devan

SEREMBAN: Negeri Sembilan FC (NSFC) have achieved their target of qualifying for the quarter-finals of the Malaysia Cup following a 2-1 aggregate victory over Kedah Darul Aman FC (KDA FC).

Head Coach K. Devan said that although his team failed to produce any goals to end up in a goalless draw in their second leg match of the round of 16 at the Tuanku Abdul Rahman Stadium, Paroi last night, the Deer had the goal advantage from the first leg at the Darul Aman Stadium. Alor Setar which qualified them to the quarter finals.

“In the match (last night’s match), the team had many chances but failed to score, even a penalty kick we failed to convert on our own turf.

“Nevertheless, the NSFC team gave high commitment and were disciplined, we didn’t give much space to Kedah to create opportunities to score goals,“ he told reporters after the match.

Commenting on their quarter-final matches against Selangor FC, he said that he is confident of beating the Red Giants based on the team’s record this season in the Super League competition.

“We have a good chance against Selangor FC because in the Super League competition, NSFC never lost to them. NSFC’s strategy is better in playing away matches like against Kedah,“ he said.

The quarter-final leg matches between NSFC and Selangor FC will be held on Nov 6 and 11.-Bernama