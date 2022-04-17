NSFC put on exceptional performance, deserved to win: Devan

SEREMBAN: Negeri Sembilan FC's (NSFC) 3-1 victory against PJ City FC in the Super League yesterday was truly deserved as the players put on exceptional performance, said NSFC head coach K. Devan.

Admitting that PJ City FC are not an easy team to beat, Devan said his men “”gave their all” in the match, thus witnessing the resurgence of the squad.

“NSFC are giving a good fight in the Super League this time...and I think we deserved to win today (last night) with the performance shown. In the first half, NSFC managed to control the game.

“We also created opportunities to score goals. Although at first we could not score but finally got a goal through a penalty kick,“ he told reporters after the match at the Paroi Stadium here.

Meanwhile, NSFC substitute striker Sean Eugene Selvaraj who managed to score in the match, said he made full use of the opportunity given by the coach for him play..

“If I don’t score, it’s okay but I had to help create opportunities for my teammates during the match ... three points in this match is very important for us and I am very proud of the team’s performance,“ he said.

After last night's match, NSFC are in fourth place in the league with eight points from two wins and two draws.-Bernama