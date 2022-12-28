NTF, Op Benteng to be disbanded Dec 31: Affendi

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Task Force (NTF) which comprises 18 security agencies tasked to safeguard the country’s borders at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, will be officially disbanded on Saturday (Dec 31) after two years of operations.

Chief of Defence Force Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang (pix) said in line with the disbandment, Op Benteng which began in May 2020 to prevent the entry of illegal immigrants and curb the Covid-19 outbreak would also be terminated.

He said the NTF had shown excellent performance and achieved the objectives of its establishment throughout the implementation of Op Benteng.

“This is proven by the NTF’s successes of which it managed to confiscate various types of goods such as drugs, alcohol and cigarettes amounting to RM1.1 billion and made 7,490 arrests involving 1,444 skippers, 23,894 illegal immigrants and 1,377 smugglers,“ he said.

He said this during a press conference after the appreciation ceremony for Op Benteng services at Wisma Pertahanan here today which was also attended by the Inspector General of Police, Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani.

Also present were Immigration director-general Datuk Seri Khairul Dzaimee Mohd Daud and Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency director-general Datuk Mohd Zubil Mat Som.

According to Affendi, the government’s decision, and investment in establishing NTF have reinforced the need for government agencies to be united in the concept of mobilising government machinery (whole of government) in tackling challenges.

He said the security and enforcement forces under NTF demonstrated excellent competence and strong communication system integration in the field, adding that the border control empowerment agenda would continue through existing mechanisms under the National Security Council framework.

The NTF should be improved and used as a reference for the country’s border control operations, he said.

“This is because it has been tried and tested for a long period (over two years) and is often updated over time to ensure that it remains relevant, effective and efficient,“ he added.-Bernama