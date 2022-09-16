Number of evacuees in Batu Pahat drop to 236

JOHOR BAHRU: The number of flash flood victims in Batu Pahat dropped to 236 as of 8pm tonight compared with 263 evacuees recorded at noon today.

The District disaster management committee said the 69 families affected were housed at a temporary evacuation centre in Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Sri Gading here.

All evacuees are residents of Taman Sri Panchor, Kampung Sengkuang, Kampung Baru Sri Gading, Pekan Sri Gading and Kampung Seri Tanjung said the committee.

Flash floods hit the five locations following continuous heavy rain from 1.30am to 5.30am, on Wednesday, coupled with the high tide phenomenon.-Bernama