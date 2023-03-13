Number of flood evacuees drop in Johor, Malacca, situation in Pahang remains the same

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood evacuees in Johor and Malacca continue to drop while the situation remained the same in Pahang, with an overall 39,846 people being sheltered in 128 relief centres tonight.

In JOHOR, the number of evacuees dropped slightly to 39,677 people as of 8 pm compared to 40,005 people at 4 pm after three relief centres - Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Sultan Alaudin in Muar, Yong Peng High School and Sekolah Agama Air Puteh in Batu Pahat - were closed, leaving 125 centres in four districts still open.

Batu Pahat remained as the most badly hit district, with 38,878 evacuees from 10,847 families; followed by Muar with 524 evacuees (163 families); Segamat 212 evacuees (56 families) and Tangkak 63 evacuees (12 families).

The water levels of two rivers in Batu Pahat still exceed the danger level, Bekok Dam in Sungai Bekok at 19.39 metres (m) and Sungai Senggarang in Senggarang (3.62 m), while Sungai Muar in Bukit Kepong, Muar is at 3.37 m.

In MELAKA, the number of evacuees in Jasin dropped to 24 people from five families tonight compared to 55 people from 13 families at 2 pm. All of them are being housed at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Parit Penghulu.

In PAHANG, the flood situation remained the same, with 145 people from 51 families still being housed in Rompin district.

From that total, 90 people from 29 families are at SK Leban Chondong and 55 people from 22 families are at SK Kampung Aur. -Bernama