KUALA LUMPUR: The situation in flood-hit areas in Melaka has improved, judging by the drop in the number of evacuees at flood relief centres today.

However, there was no change in the situation in Sabah, as the number of flood victims at relief centres remained unchanged from last night.

In MELAKA, the number of flood victims at relief centres dropped to 478 people from 119 families this morning compared to 669 evacuees from 149 families as of 4 pm yesterday.

Melaka Malaysian Civil Defence Force director Lt Colonel Cuthbert John Martin Quadra said the victims, from 22 affected areas, are housed at eight relief centres throughout the state.

He said 342 victims from 84 families are placed at five relief centres in the Melaka Tengah district while 102 people from 27 families are at two centres in Jasin and 34 victims from eight families are at one centre in Alor Gajah.

“A total of 11 areas in Melaka Tengah district were affected by the floods, followed by six in Jasin and five in Alor Gajah,” he said in a statement here today.

Meanwhile, in SABAH, the Sabah Disaster Management Committee said the number of flood victims remained unchanged at 72 people from 17 families at two relief centres as of this morning.

Of the total, 46 people from 12 families are at the relief centre at Dewan DP Mohd Dun Banir in Beaufort while the remaining 26 from five families are at the centre at Rumah Kebudayaan Kalang Kanar in Tenom.-BERNAMA