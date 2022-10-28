Number of flood evacuees in Malacca drops to 170 this afternoon

MALACCA : The number of flood evacuees in Malacca has dropped to 170 people from 50 families this afternoon from 250 people from 66 families reported this morning.

Melaka Disaster Management Committee secretariat in a statement said 93 victims from 34 families were housed at two relief centres in Alor Gajah, namely at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Seri Pengkalan and Kampung Gadek community hall.

The remaining 77 victims from 16 families were still taking shelter at the relief centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan Krubong in Malacca Tengah.

Among the areas still inundated by floodwaters were Kampung Gadek, Pengkalan, Kampung Panchor, Kampung Beringin and Kampung Pulau in Alor Gajah, as well as Kampung Lanjut Manis in Melaka Tengah.-Bernama