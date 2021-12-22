Number of flood evacuees up in Selangor, drops in other states

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood victims at relief centres (PPS) in Selangor has risen again while those in Kuala Lumpur and five other states have dropped as at this afternoon.

As at this afternoon, the Social Welfare Department (JKM) Info Bencana portal showed that there were 62,795 evacuees at 401 PPS in seven states - Selangor, Pahang, Perak, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka, Kelantan and Kuala Lumpur.

Di SELANGOR, InfoBencana JKM reported that there were 21,385 flood victims from 5,510 families as at this afternoon, a slight increase over the 21,047 evacuees from 5,274 families as at 12.38 pm, with all being housed at 117 PPS.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, in a Twitter post, said 1,073 tonnes of garbage and flood debris were removed from flood-hit areas yesterday and that the state government would intensify efforts to help residents clean up their houses.

In PAHANG, the state Disaster Management Committee Secretariat reported that the number of flood victims had dropped to 36,841 people at 267 PPS in nine districts as at 4 pm, compared to 38,810 people at 285 PPS at noon today.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has forecast thunderstorm in several places in Rompin district tonight.

The Pahang government has also launched the Pahang Flood Disaster Fund 2021, and donations can be made online to account number 06010002165711 (Bank Muamalat) with Pahang Flood Fund as reference.

The number of flood victims in KELANTAN also dropped as at 6 pm, when 1,782 people from 603 families were at 10 PPS in Pasir Mas and Kuala Krai, compared to 2,415 people from 760 families at noon.

The official portal of the Drainage and Irrigation Department (JPS) reported that only two major rivers were at the danger level, involving Pasir Mas district with Sungai Golok at Rantau Panjang recording a reading of 9.31 metres (m) and Sungai Kelantan in Rantau Panjang (9.24 m).

In MELAKA, the number of evacuees at three PPS in Alor Gajah and Jasin dropped to 150 people from 37 families at 4 pm, compared to 165 people from 41 families at noon.

In KUALA LUMPUR, 319 people from 80 families were housed at two PPS, namely Kelab Sultan Sulaiman and SJK (T) Saraswathy, while in NEGERI SEMBILAN, 345 victims were taking shelter at five PPS.

In PERAK, 257 victims from 72 families were at two PPS in Hilir Perak district as at 6 pm.-Bernama