Number of flood relief centres in Kedah has doubles to 10

ALOR SETAR: The number of flood relief centres (PPS) in Kedah has doubled after five more were opened - three in Baling district and two in Pokok Sena.

Malaysian Civil Defence Force Kedah Disaster Management Committee Secretariat chief Mejar (PA) Mohd Muaz Mohd Yusof said the new PPS in Baling are at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Tengku Putera, SK Pulai and SK Keda while those in Pokok Sena are at Surau Permatang and Masjid Sungai Durian.

He said the number of flood evacuees in Kedah this morning was 446 people from 139 families, including 176 people from 45 families at the only relief centre in Pendang at Dewan Rakan Sukan in Tanah Merah.

“As at this morning, seven PPS in Baling are housing 234 victims from 80 families while 36 people from 14 families are at two PPS in Pokok Sena,” he said in a statement today.

The other four PPS in Baling are at SK Tanjung Pari, SK Siong, Dewan Orang Ramai Banggol Derom and SK Titi Gantung.-Bernama