Number of flood victims down in Pahang, T’ganu, up in K’tan, Johor

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood evacuees dropped in Pahang and Terengganu but rose in Kelantan and Johor as of this evening, while the situation in Perak was unchanged from this morning.

In PAHANG, the flood situation improved when the relief centres (PPS) in the districts of Raub, Lipis and Jerantut ceased operations after all the victims were allowed to return to their homes today.

The Pahang State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat (JPBN) said the number of flood evacuees in the state dropped to 405 people this evening from 573 people in the morning, with 370 of them housed at a PPS In Temerloh and 35 in two more centres in Bera.

Two rivers are still above the danger level, namely Sungai Triang in Bera and Sungai Pahang in Lubuk Paku, Maran.

In TERENGGANU, the number of flood evacuees dropped to 209 people from 55 families, compared to 659 people from 168 families this morning. Only six PPS are still open compared to 11 PPS in the morning.

In a statement today, Terengganu JPBN Secretariat said Kuala Terengganu recorded the highest number of victims, with 80 people taking shelter at two PPS in Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Atas Tol and SK Chendering, followed by Kuala Nerus (70 people at SK Bukit Nanas), and Dungun (24 people at SK Tok Kah).

Other affected districts are Kemaman (23 people at Balai Raya Padang Kemunting) and Besut (12 people at Balai Raya Kampung Pantai).

However, in KELANTAN, the number of evacuees in Pasir Mas continued to rise to 1,626 people from 504 families as of 4 pm, compared to 1,157 people from 376 families this morning. They are taking shelter in six PPS.

Kelantan JPBN Secretariat, in a statement, said 680 victims are being housed at SK Tok Deh, SK Gual Periok (448), Masjid Mukim Padang Licin (63), Putat Tujoh (132), SK Kubang Kual (179), and SK Sri Kiambang (124).

In JOHOR, the number of flood victims in Segamat district rose to 34 people at 4 pm, compared to 27 evacuees this morning. All the victims are being housed at Balai Raya Kampung Batu Badak and Balai Raya Kampung Kuala Paya.

In a statement, the district disaster management committee said three locations were affected by floods, namely Kampung Seberang Batu Badak, Kampung Batu 5 Segamat and Kampung Kuala Paya.

Data from the Department of Irrigation and Drainage showed the water level at two rivers had exceeded the warning level, with Sungai Muar in Kampung Awat, Segamat at 19.85 metres (m) and Sungai Muar in Buloh Kasap, Segamat at 8.95 m, while Sungai Sembrong in Batu Pahat was at the alert mark of 10.04 m.

In PERAK, the number of victims placed at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Abd Rahman Talib in Teluk Intan remained at 134 people from 31 families as of 2 pm today.-Bernama