Number of flood victims drop in Pahang, Perak, Terengganu, rise in Kelantan, Johor

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood evacuees dropped in Pahang, Perak, and Terengganu as of this evening compared to morning, while the number increased in Kelantan and Johor.

In PAHANG, the State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat (JPBN) said the number of flood evacuees in the state dropped to 442 people compared to 449 in the morning.

Three districts are still affected by the flood, with the highest number of victims in Temerloh at 339 people from 103 families, followed by Pekan with 68 people from 16 families and Bera (35 people, 10 families).

Sungai Triang in Bera is still above the danger level, while two others namely Sungai Pahang in Paloh Hinai, Pekan, and Sungai Jempol in Maran are at the warning level.

In PERAK, the number of flood victims dropped to 143 people from 35 families as of 4 pm compared to 175 people from 43 families this morning.

The Perak JPBN Secretariat informed that one temporary relief centre (PPS) at Taska Kemas Mualim District was closed at 10.30 am, while another new PPS was opened at the Community Hall in Kampung Tersusun Teluk Memali in Perak Tengah district at 2.30 pm.

In TERENGGANU, the number of flood evacuees dropped to 103 people from 28 families compared to 199 people from 53 families in the morning.

In a statement, the district disaster management committee said four PPS were opened as of 4 pm in four districts namely Kuala Terengganu, with 66 people taking shelter, Kemaman (23 people); Besut (12 people); and Setiu (two people).

In KELANTAN, a total of 1,997 flood victims from 626 families in the Pasir Mas district are being housed at seven PPS as of this evening, an increase compared to 1,929 people from 601 families this morning.

The Kelantan JPBN Secretariat said 712 victims are taking shelter at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Tok Deh, SK Kedai Tanjong (43), SK Gual Periok (542), Masjid Mukim Padang Licin (72), Putat Tujoh (157), SK Kubang Kual (237), and SK Sri Kiambang (234).

The number of flood victims in JOHOR increased by one to 51 people as of 4 pm compared to 50 people as of 8 am today.

All of them are being housed at Balai Raya Kampung Batu Badak and Balai Raya Kampung Kuala Paya.

Data from the Department of Irrigation and Drainage showed that Sungai Muar in Kampung Awat, Segamat has exceeded the warning level at 19.82 metres (m) and Sungai Muar in Buloh Kasap, Segamat is at the warning level of 9.01m.-Bernama