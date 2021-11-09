Number of flood victims in Kedah continues to drop

ALOR SETAR: The number of flood victims in Kedah has reduced to 500 people from 132 families as of 8 am today, compared to 616 people from 159 families, yesterday afternoon.

Kedah Civil Defencee Force (APM) Disaster Management Committee (APM) Secretariat Division Chief Major (PA) Mohd Muaz Mohd Yusof said five relief centres (PPS) were still operating in the Kota Setar district.

He said 249 people were still housed at the PPS at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Darul Hikmah, SK Convent, Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Convent and SMK Simpang Kuala.

“Meanwhile, at the PPS at SK Suka Menanti, which was opened on Nov 1, it is still opened even though all the victims were allowed to return home yesterday,“ he said in a statement today.

He said 251 people were still housed at the PPS at Dewan Rakan Sukan Tanah Merah and Dewan Cenderawasih in the Pendang district.

Meanwhile, in PERAK, 20 victims were accommodated at the PPS at the Teluk Intan Municipal Council Hall as of 7 am today due to the high tide phenomenon.

A spokesman for the Fire and Rescue Department said all the victims were from Lorong Kedah, Lorong Sidang Osman, Kampung Batu 9, Changkat Jong and Kampung Baru Batu 8.-Bernama