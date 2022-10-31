Number of flood victims in Kedah drops to 95 people

ALOR SETAR: The number of flood victims in Kedah has dropped to 95 people, involving 32 families, as of 8 am today, from 141 people, yesterday.

Head of the Secretariat Division of the Disaster Management Committee of the Kedah Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) Major (PA) Muhammad Suhaimi Mohd Zain said the remaining evacuees are at two relief centres (PPS) in the Kubang Pasu and Kota Setar districts.

“In the Kubang Pasu district, the PPS is at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Binjai which was opened since Oct 26 and now accommodates 20 people from seven families.

“The other is PPS is at SK Suka Menanti in the Kota Setar district, which was opened since Oct 28 and now accommodates 75 people from 25 families,“ he said in a statement today.

Muhammad Suhaimi said the victims at the two PPS had yet to return to their respective homes because the flood water in their villages had not receded.-Bernama