Number of flood victims in Kelantan, Terengganu declining

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood victims in Kelantan and Terengganu showed a declining trend with 5,831 individuals were still housed in temporary relief centres as of 2 pm today in contrast to 7,561 this morning.

In KELANTAN, the number went down from 4,715 from 1,506 families at 8 am today to 3,879 evacuees from 1,218 families who were still taking shelter at the relief centres in the Pasir Mas and Tumpat districts.

According to the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) website at https://publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my the water level of all major rivers in Kelantan is at the normal level.

Meanwhile, the flood situation in TERENGGANU is improving with only 1,952 victims from 563 families were still housed at the relief centres as of 2 pm, compared with 2,846 victims from 808 families this morning.

Only the Hulu Terengganu district is still affected with 11 relief centres still operating.

The DID said currently no rivers in Terengganu have breached the danger level.-Bernama